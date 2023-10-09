Ice Cube Praises J. Cole for Shouting Out His Big3 Basketball League on Drake Collab “First Person Shooter”

Ice Cube is shouting out J. Cole for mentioning his Big3 basketball league in the North Carolina rapper's verse on Drake's new album For All The Dogs.

On For All the Dogs' sixth track "First Person Shooter"—which serves as J. Cole and Drake's first collaboration since 2013's "Jodeci Freestyle"—Cole calls himself, Drizzy, and Kendrick the "Big 3" of their generation, while also referencing Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league.

"Still in this bitch gettin' bigger, they waitin’ on the kid to come drop like a father to be/Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot, is it Aubrey, or me?/We the big three like we started a league/But right now, I feel like Muhammed Ali," Cole raps on the second verse.

After listening to "First Person Shooter," Ice Cube hopped on Twitter to thank Cole for the nod.

“Shoutout to @JColeNC for mentioning @thebig3 on his new song with @Drake called “First Person Shooter”. Thanks for the love,” he wrote.