Drake Gifts Fan G-Wagon During Last ‘It's All A Blur’ Show in Toronto

Drake hasn't shied away from showing off his generosity during his It's All A Blur Tour.

Fresh off offering to cover the medical bills for a fan with MS, the For All the Dogs rapper gifted one lucky fan a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at the last night of his hometown stint in Toronto on Saturday. While it's unclear which type of G-Wagon the fan will receive, it's worth noting that the retail price for a 2023 G550 SUV is listed at $139,900.

“This is what I’m gonna do,” Drizzy said to the crowd. “I’m gonna pick a winning ticket out of this drum here. I want everybody to be super-quiet.”