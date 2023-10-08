Drake Gifts Fan G-Wagon During Last ‘It's All A Blur’ Show in Toronto

Drake hasn't shied away from showing off his generosity during his It's All A Blur Tour.
Fresh off offering to cover the medical bills for a fan with MS, the For All the Dogs rapper gifted one lucky fan a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at the last night of his hometown stint in Toronto on Saturday. While it's unclear which type of G-Wagon the fan will receive, it's worth noting that the retail price for a 2023 G550 SUV is listed at $139,900.
“This is what I’m gonna do,” Drizzy said to the crowd. “I’m gonna pick a winning ticket out of this drum here. I want everybody to be super-quiet.”
Of course, it isn't the first ime Drake has showcased his generosity on his It's All A Blur Tour by gifting fans with luxorious items.
Over the past few months, Drizzy's gifts have included a Chanel bag, $50,000 to a fan who attended Drake's concert after being dumped by his girlfriend, and a vacation to a couple who skipped out on their honeymoon so they could see him live, among other things.
Most recently, Drake's first night in Toronto on Friday was highlighted by him offering to cover medical expenses for a fan recently diagnosed multiple sclerosis. In addition, the Toronto rapper announced plans to pay college tuition for seven people in the crowd.
Check out the videos of the aforementioned pair of deeds in the below tweets.