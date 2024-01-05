Big Boy Recalls Hiding Two Guns Under Belly Fat After Getting Pulled Over in 1994

It's been years since Big Boy weighed over 500 pounds, but the radio host still remembers a time when his heavy frame helped him hide not one but two guns during a traffic stop in the 1990s.

In a recent appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All The Smoke show, Big Boy recalled a time in which he concealed a gun under his belly fat after getting stopped by police in Los Angeles.

According to Big Boy, the incident occurred on June 17, 1994, the same day O.J. Simpson fled from the LAPD in his Ford Bronco. At the time, Big Boy, who weighed over 500 pounds, was a bodyguard for The Pharcyde, who were in the Bay Area that June to do some shows. The Los Angeles group decided they wanted to hang out for a few more days with Souls of Mischief, which resulted in Big Boy driving back to L.A. by himself.