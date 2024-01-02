Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Wife Rochelle Share Decision to 'Officially End Our Marriage'

"Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," the couple continued in their statement. "We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

AJ and Rochelle wed in December 2011 in Los Angeles, three years after meeting at a restaurant where Rochelle was a waitress. In March, the two announced their separation on Instagram, calling marriage "hard, but worth it."

"We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," the statement continued. "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."