Jacquees Arrested in Florida on DUI, Battery on Officer Charges

The arrest adds to the singer’s legal history, which includes prior traffic-related arrests and a 2023 Georgia case involving simple battery and obstruction charges.

Authorities have not detailed what led to the arrest, while booking records list an “HG” hold-for-hearing bond designation and no expected release date.

Jacquees was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, on charges of DUI, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.

Jacquees faces three criminal charges after an arrest in South Florida. The 32-year-old R&B singer was arrested Sunday, September 27, in Hollywood, Florida, and booked into the Broward County Main Jail, according to CBS News. Records list charges of driving under the influence, battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or EMT, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. The circumstances surrounding the arrest remain unclear. Authorities have not publicly released a detailed account of what allegedly happened before Jacquees was taken into custody, including what led to the DUI allegation or the alleged contact with an officer. Early booking information listed a $0 bond amount and an "HG" bond type on all three counts, with no expected release date.

Under Florida law, an “HG” bond type is usually issued in domestic violence issues and stands for “hold for hearing.” This designation indicates that a suspect is being held without bond pending a judge’s ruling. The arrest adds another legal issue to Jacquees' record. In 2018, the singer was arrested following a traffic stop in Miami Beach. Later that year, Atlanta police arrested him after accusing him of driving 116 mph. In 2023, police in Georgia arrested Jacquees again after an alleged altercation near the Mall of Georgia. He faced simple battery and obstruction charges after a woman accused him of choking her and biting her hand. Police alleged that he attempted to flee before an officer used a stun gun; he was subsequently released on $3,700 bond. His latest arrest also comes after several months in which Jacquees has generated headlines away from music, particularly over his contentious co-parenting relationship with Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. Earlier this month, Deiondra posted screenshots of text messages she said documented an argument over their son, Snow. Deiondra claimed Snow wanted to speak with her while staying with Jacquees and that calls were being disconnected or going unanswered.