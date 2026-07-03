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Latest Stories

Long Island Police Sued for Beating a Black Man for No Apparent Reason
Life

Long Island Dashcam Video Fuels New Police Brutality Lawsuit

Craig Manning alleges Suffolk County officers used excessive force during a traffic stop caught on dashcam, while the police union says he resisted arrest.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Long Island Rail Road Strike Shuts Down Nation's Largest Commuter Trains
Life

The Long Island Rail Road Strike Could Bleed $61M a Day and Paralyze NYC Commuters

From ER nurses to students, Long Island commuters are scrambling as the first LIRR strike in 30 years threatens $61 million a day in economic losses.

Bernadette Giacomazzo62 days ago
There's a Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Long Island—and It Can Kill You in 48 Hours
Life

Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Long Island Waters

From raw oysters to tiny cuts, Long Island’s warming waters are raising concerns about a rare infection that doctors say can turn deadly fast.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Billie Eilish Stalker Killed by Long Island Railroad Train
Pop Culture

Billie Eilish Stalker Dies After Being Struck by Long Island Rail Road Train

The incident follows a history of restraining orders and repeated visits to Billie Eilish’s home.

Bernadette Giacomazzo110 days ago
Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann to Plead Guilty at Next Court Appearance
Life

Rex Heuermann Expected to Plead Guilty in Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Case

Inside the expected plea, the DNA evidence, and how a decade-old Long Island case could be nearing a turning point.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
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Great South Bay Music Festival Kicks Off Summer with Reggae, Crawfish, and Concerts
Music

Great South Bay Festival Brings Sublime, Reggae, And 55+ Acts To Long Island

Sublime’s only New York show, a Rock-Reggae Beach Party, and 55+ genre-spanning acts turn Patchogue’s waterfront into Long Island’s summer music hub.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago
Prom corsage
Life

Long Island Teen Emily Finn Danced With Suspect at Prom Before Her Murder

Prom photos of Emily Finn and accused shooter Austin Lynch have resurfaced days after the Long Island teen’s death.

Jessica Mcbride231 days ago
A table with several labeled black packages on the left, and a mugshot of a woman with long hair on the right.
Life

Woman Known as 'Mamaknowsbrown' Pleads Guilty to Running Dark Web Fentanyl Ring From Garage

Authorities say the woman shipped drugs to people through the mail and Uber.

Joe Price234 days ago
Pop Scion Rob Eberle Continues the Family Tradition with Debut Album
Pop Culture

Pop Scion Rob Eberle Continues the Family Tradition With Debut Album

'Signal Fades' is the debut pop album from the rising star.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago
An elderly woman has been caught on video brandishing a flare gun in the face of a neighbor.
Life

Video Shows 76-Year-Old Woman Shooting Neighbor in the Face with a Flare Gun

The Long Island woman brandished the weapon during an argument in her retirement community.

tara mahadevan309 days ago
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comedian performing
Pop Culture

'Impractical Jokers' Alum Joe Gatto Releases First-Ever Solo Special 'Messing With People'

The development behind this set marked "a labor of love," per Gatto.

Trace William Cowen660 days ago
Life

Wild Video Shows All-Out Brawl on Road Following Long Island Car Crash

Suffolk Police said as many as ten people got involved in the fight after a car flipped in a crash.

Joe Price938 days ago
Life

Cop Rams Cruiser Into Woman Pointing Gun at Random Cars on Long Island

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the officer was following protocol by hitting the woman with his car.

Mark Elibert1066 days ago
Life

New York Architect Charged With Murder in Connection to Long Unsolved Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

The arrest marks the biggest development in the case since one of the victims was identified through genetic genealogy in May 2020.

Joe Price1099 days ago
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This is an image of a baby's hand
Life

Nurse Arrested for Allegedly Slamming Newborn Baby’s Face Into Bassinet

Amanda Burke, a registered nurse, was fired from her job at Good Samaritan Hospital after a video circulated of her slamming a baby's face into a bassinet.

Starr Savoy1188 days ago
Fetty Luciano attends Power 105.1 Powerhouse
Music

Fetty Luciano No Longer Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Connection to 2022 Shooting

Brooklyn-based rapper Fetty Luciano is no longer facing an attempted murder charge in connection to the 2022 Long Island shooting in which he was indicted.

Brad Callas1231 days ago
'Torso Killer' Richard Cottingham
Life

'Torso Killer' Admits to Murdering 5 Women on Long Island Decades Ago

An infamous serial killer who's already serving life for murdering several women has admitted to five additional slayings that took place decades ago.

Brad Callas1320 days ago

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