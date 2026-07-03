Latest Stories
Long Island Dashcam Video Fuels New Police Brutality Lawsuit
Craig Manning alleges Suffolk County officers used excessive force during a traffic stop caught on dashcam, while the police union says he resisted arrest.
The Long Island Rail Road Strike Could Bleed $61M a Day and Paralyze NYC Commuters
From ER nurses to students, Long Island commuters are scrambling as the first LIRR strike in 30 years threatens $61 million a day in economic losses.
Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Long Island Waters
From raw oysters to tiny cuts, Long Island’s warming waters are raising concerns about a rare infection that doctors say can turn deadly fast.
Billie Eilish Stalker Dies After Being Struck by Long Island Rail Road Train
The incident follows a history of restraining orders and repeated visits to Billie Eilish’s home.
Rex Heuermann Expected to Plead Guilty in Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Case
Inside the expected plea, the DNA evidence, and how a decade-old Long Island case could be nearing a turning point.
Great South Bay Festival Brings Sublime, Reggae, And 55+ Acts To Long Island
Sublime’s only New York show, a Rock-Reggae Beach Party, and 55+ genre-spanning acts turn Patchogue’s waterfront into Long Island’s summer music hub.
Long Island Teen Emily Finn Danced With Suspect at Prom Before Her Murder
Prom photos of Emily Finn and accused shooter Austin Lynch have resurfaced days after the Long Island teen’s death.
Woman Known as 'Mamaknowsbrown' Pleads Guilty to Running Dark Web Fentanyl Ring From Garage
Authorities say the woman shipped drugs to people through the mail and Uber.
Pop Scion Rob Eberle Continues the Family Tradition With Debut Album
'Signal Fades' is the debut pop album from the rising star.
Video Shows 76-Year-Old Woman Shooting Neighbor in the Face with a Flare Gun
The Long Island woman brandished the weapon during an argument in her retirement community.
Former NBA Star Jayson Williams Spearheads Second Chance Rehab Program on Long Island
'I want to be helping people,' he said.
'Impractical Jokers' Alum Joe Gatto Releases First-Ever Solo Special 'Messing With People'
The development behind this set marked "a labor of love," per Gatto.
Wild Video Shows All-Out Brawl on Road Following Long Island Car Crash
Suffolk Police said as many as ten people got involved in the fight after a car flipped in a crash.
Cop Rams Cruiser Into Woman Pointing Gun at Random Cars on Long Island
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the officer was following protocol by hitting the woman with his car.
New York Architect Charged With Murder in Connection to Long Unsolved Gilgo Beach Serial Killings
The arrest marks the biggest development in the case since one of the victims was identified through genetic genealogy in May 2020.
Nurse Arrested for Allegedly Slamming Newborn Baby’s Face Into Bassinet
Amanda Burke, a registered nurse, was fired from her job at Good Samaritan Hospital after a video circulated of her slamming a baby's face into a bassinet.
Fetty Luciano No Longer Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Connection to 2022 Shooting
Brooklyn-based rapper Fetty Luciano is no longer facing an attempted murder charge in connection to the 2022 Long Island shooting in which he was indicted.
'Torso Killer' Admits to Murdering 5 Women on Long Island Decades Ago
An infamous serial killer who's already serving life for murdering several women has admitted to five additional slayings that took place decades ago.