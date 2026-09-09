Erykah Badu and H.E.R. Team Up for Spotify's R&B Takeover in Dallas

kwn, Destin Conrad, Jai’Len Josey, and Dallas artist Rjthewierdo round out the bill, with general ticket sales opening September 11 at noon CT after a presale for Spotify’s top local fans.

The homecoming gives Badu a stage for Before the World Blows, her first full-length project since 2010, while H.E.R. prepares to voice a lead role in DreamWorks Animation’s Filipino folklore-inspired Forgotten Island.

Erykah Badu and H.E.R. will headline Spotify and Live Nation Urban’s RNB X Live at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on November 1.

Erykah Badu is heading home, and she’s bringing H.E.R. with her. According to Billboard, the two Grammy winners will headline Spotify and Live Nation Urban’s RNB X Live when the concert series lands in Dallas on November 1, putting two generations of R&B at the top of a lineup built to showcase where the genre has been—and where it’s going. The show takes over the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, with kwn, Destin Conrad, Jai’Len Josey, and Dallas artist Rjthewierdo also hitting the stage.

For Badu, the Dallas stop doubles as a homecoming at a particularly active moment in her career. The Dallas native released Before the World Blows, her collaborative project with The Alchemist, on August 28. The album ended a lengthy drought: It’s Badu’s first full-length project since 2010, giving her RNB X Live appearance some fresh material to pull from alongside a catalog that stretches back nearly three decades. H.E.R., meanwhile, is arriving with considerably more than music on her plate. The singer, born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, was just unveiled as one of the leads of DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island, voicing Jo opposite Liza Soberano’s Raissa. The upcoming film sends two best friends through a portal into a world drawn from Filipino folklore—a role that H.E.R. said immediately connected with her own Filipina upbringing. “I was so excited. You have no idea,” H.E.R. said of receiving the Forgotten Island script. Recalling a 2019 family trip to the Philippines and the folklore stories her mother shared, she added, “I literally grew up on them. I get to share a piece of my childhood in this work and with the world.”