Verne Allison, Founding Voice of The Dells Sampled on Kanye West’s ‘Family Business,’ Dead at 90

Before The Dells’ music became part of a Kanye West classic, Verne Allison helped shape the unmistakable harmonies that carried the group through six decades. Allison, a founding member and second tenor of the celebrated R&B act, has died at 90, leaving behind a body of work that connected doo-wop’s early years to modern hip-hop.

Allison’s family announced his death on Facebook. “I and my sister Sheila Allison Moore inform you of the passing of our father, LaVerne Allison, on October 6th, 2026,” his son wrote, according to SoulTracks, adding that the family appreciated the outpouring of support.

A cause of death was not reported. Allison underwent triple-bypass surgery in 2000.

Allison’s run with The Dells began long before the group collected awards or landed in rap sample credits. He formed the group with Marvin Junior, Johnny Funches, Chuck Barksdale, Michael McGill, and Lucius McGill while they were high school students in Harvey, Illinois.

Originally called the El-Rays, the singers became The Dells and scored an early breakthrough with “Oh, What a Night” in 1956. They later built a soul catalog anchored by records including “Stay in My Corner,” “The Love We Had (Stays on My Mind),” and “Give Your Baby a Standing Ovation.”