Anita Baker Seemingly Annoyed at Fan in Front Row Taking Picture During Concert, Requests for Them to Be Removed

'The Songstress' has lost patience with some crowd members during her nationwide tour.

Dec 19, 2023
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
Note to self: don't get on Anita Baker's bad side.

The R&B legend has once again gone viral for her onstage antics, this time during stops on The Songstress Tour, where she's demanded crowd members to stop taking pictures of her and to be removed from the venue.

In Houston, Baker told someone in the audience to stop taking pictures of her, although it wasn't specified if the device was a phone or camera. “Turn off the camera, baby, I don’t know who you are, move back!” she shouted while singing her 1983 song "Feel the Need." “Get on back, I don’t know who that is."

Another clip shows Baker calling security, asking them to escort someone out. "Security, help them out, and I mean out of my front row," she said.

Other Baker fans have commented on the viral moment, claiming her behavior has been known for years.

In June, Baker removed Babyface as the supporting act on her tour, writing on X that she endured "Cyber Bulling [sic]/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base." The rift started when Babyface claimed that his opening set in Newark, New Jersey in May was scrapped at the request of Baker's team.

"I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for y'all tonight," Babyface wrote at the time. Afterward, Baker received hate messages from some of the crooner's fans, although Babyface later told People that his cancelled set was due to technical difficulties.

