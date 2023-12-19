Anita Baker Seemingly Annoyed at Fan in Front Row Taking Picture During Concert, Requests for Them to Be Removed

Note to self: don't get on Anita Baker's bad side.

The R&B legend has once again gone viral for her onstage antics, this time during stops on The Songstress Tour, where she's demanded crowd members to stop taking pictures of her and to be removed from the venue.

In Houston, Baker told someone in the audience to stop taking pictures of her, although it wasn't specified if the device was a phone or camera. “Turn off the camera, baby, I don’t know who you are, move back!” she shouted while singing her 1983 song "Feel the Need." “Get on back, I don’t know who that is."

Another clip shows Baker calling security, asking them to escort someone out. "Security, help them out, and I mean out of my front row," she said.