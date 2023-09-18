Watch Drake Push Fan Who Tries to Kiss Him at Dallas Show

While there have been a number of interestung fan interactions during the It's All a Blur Tour, there have also been plenty of positive ones, too. During a show in Dallas, Drake offered to fly a fan back home in first class after they held up a sign that showed they flew all the way from Japan. "You came here from Japan for the show? You know what? We flyin' you home first class back to Japan. We gon' take care of that. We love y'all," Drake said.

Unfortunately, the tour has resulted in a last-minute delay for Drake's highly-anticipated new album For All the Dogs. “Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show," Drake wrote in a note addressing the delay. "I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure."

For All the Dogs was scheduled to be released on Sept. 22, but it will now arrive Oct. 6.