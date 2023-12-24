Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation Gives 1,000 Families 3,000 Toys and 25,000 Pounds of Food at 4th Annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Giveback Event

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation held their fourth annual pop-up Winter Wonderland Park toy and food drive, where holiday cheer was shared with over 1,000 families in Houston, Texas/

Per a press release, the event was held on Saturday at the newly opened Houston Opportunity Center, a repurposed community center that focuses “on educational and vocational training opportunities as well as comprehensive support services for justice-involved youth and the broader community,” according to a press release.

Scott and his organization donated 3,000 toys, 25,000 pounds of produce, pantry goods, groceries, and hundreds of limited edition Cactus Jack merchandise and Cactus Jack Nike sneakers to 1000 families in the community. Families were also treated to a Cactus.Us Design Center design demo activations and a Winter Wonderland-themed pop-up outdoor park.

Checkout footage of the holiday giveback event below.