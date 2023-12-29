Watch T.I. Perform "Live Your Life" With His 7-Year-Old Daughter

In a cute moment at the 20th-anniversary concert for T.I.'s second studio album Trap Muzik, he brought out his seven-year-old daughter Heiress to assist with a performance of "Live Your Life."

The moment, which can be seen in two videos shared via Instagram below, happened during the Atlanta Symphony Hall concert, which saw T.I. perform tracks from Trap Muzik and beyond with the accompaniment of an orchestra. Heiress popped on stage during the performance of the 2008 single "Live Your Life," taking on Rihanna's chorus from the Hot 100 No. 1 hit.