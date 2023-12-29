Watch T.I. Perform "Live Your Life" With His 7-Year-Old Daughter

In a cute moment at the 20th-anniversary concert for T.I.'s second studio album Trap Muzik, he brought out his seven-year-old daughter Heiress to assist with a performance of "Live Your Life."
The moment, which can be seen in two videos shared via Instagram below, happened during the Atlanta Symphony Hall concert, which saw T.I. perform tracks from Trap Muzik and beyond with the accompaniment of an orchestra. Heiress popped on stage during the performance of the 2008 single "Live Your Life," taking on Rihanna's chorus from the Hot 100 No. 1 hit.
When she made her stage debut, the audience met her presence with applause and cheers. "Proud of Big Daddy @tip doing his thing with the Symphony & my Lilmama @heiressdharris did her big one!! #DaddyNDaughterDuo #LiveYoulife," wrote T.I.'s wife Tiny alongside a video of the performance.
Earlier this month, Heiress made her debut on radio with her Christmas single, "What Does Christmas Mean to You?"
T.I. captured the moment the song was played by DJ Greg Street on Atlanta's V103 in a video, which he shared on Instagram. "@DJGregStreet just played my baby girl @heiressdharris for the 1st time ever on da radio ‘What Does Christmas Mean To You’ on @V103Atlanta #ProudPops,” he wrote.
Heiress isn't the only one of T.I.'s kids with an interest in music. His 19-year-old son King Harris and 22-year-old son Domani linked up for their first collaboration last month, "Father Like Sons."