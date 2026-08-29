Music

Taylor Swift Donates $50,000 to Help Mother Hit in Car Accident

Ashley Taunton was struck by a car while attempting to help another injured party.

Taylor Swift.
XNY/Star Max via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe supporting Ashley Taunton, a mother injured while helping people after a car accident.
  • Taunton pushed another person out of an oncoming vehicle's path and took the impact herself, requiring multiple surgeries.
  • Swift wrote: "Wishing you the best recovery possible and sending love to your family," while Taunton thanked her as "a beautiful human."

Taylor Swift has donated some money to help a mother in need after she was struck in a car accident while trying to help others.

A GoFundMe launched to help Ashley Taunton, her husband Joe, and their three children received a huge boost when Swift donated $50,000 to help cover their medical costs.

As detailed on the GoFundMe page, which was launched by family friend Laura Ortelt, Ashley Taunton was struck by a car after she saw someone else in need of help following a car accident. Her husband said that she pulled over to help, but while attempting to help those in need, another vehicle "hydroplaned and came hurtling directly toward them."

He continued: "In a split-second act of pure bravery, Ashley pushed the other person out of harm’s way, taking the brunt of the impact herself."

The fundraiser was launched to help with medical expenses that could not be covered by the family's health insurance, meals and groceries while the family recovers, daily household bills, and travel costs for traveling to the hospital. As noted on the fundraiser campaign, Taunton has already undergone multiple surgeries.

In the comment section alongside her sizable donation, Swift added: "Wishing you the best recovery possible and sending love to your family!" Taunton has since shared several posts on Instagram thanking Swift for her donation, describing the pop star as "a beautiful human."

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