Suge Knight Says When Anyone Trash-Talked Oprah in Prison He ‘Slapped the Sh*t Out of Them’

On the latest episode of his podcast, Suge Knight admitted that he would slap any fellow inmate who dared to disrespect Oprah Winfrey.

On the fifth episode of Collect Call with Suge Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder's podcast with Breakbeat Media, he suggested that he got into a physical altercation with another inmate on at least one occasion because they said something disparaging against Oprah.

“I remember back in the day, doing time, when people said something bad about Oprah Winfrey. Shit, I got in their ass," said Knight around the seven-minute mark of the episode. "You talking about this Black woman. I fried their shit up, slapped the shit out of them—‘Don’t say nothing about this Black sister.’"

While he's felt the need to defend Oprah's name, he also took issue with her apparent refusal to feature rappers on her show. "At the same time, Oprah wouldn't put rappers on her show, but Oprah promoted Straight Outta Compton," he continued. "Even though Straight Outta Compton tried to kill me and had me doing time right now."

It's unclear what he meant by the N.W.A biopic trying to kill him, but Oprah did praise the movie in 2015. In a tweet, she wrote that it was "powerful" and an "eye-opening rap education for me."

Suge Knight's podcast with David Mays has proven controversial since its debut episode in October. He's promised to speak about his feuds with a number of artists, but everything related to the death of 2Pac is off limits. In one of the episodes, he alleged that Akon sexually assaulted two teenagers, which prompted the artist to announce he plans to file a defamation lawsuit.

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2015. Stream the latest Collect Call installment here.