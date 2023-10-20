Suge Knight Launching ‘Collect Calls’ Podcast From Prison, Trailer Promises He’ll Address Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Iovine, and More

Suge Knight won't be eligible for parole until October 2034, so he's launching a podcast while still behind bars.
As reported by TMZ, the Death Row Records co-founder has teamed up with Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source founder David Mays for a podcast entitled Collect Calls with Suge Knight. The duo have already recorded five 30-minute episodes of the podcast, which is scheduled to launch on Oct. 31.
Mays told TMZ that Suge plans to address some of the artists and hip-hop moguls he has issues with, including Master P, Wack 100, Warren G, Dr. Dre, and Akon among others.
While Collect Calls also promises to see Suge delve further into his thoughts on Snoop Dogg now owning the Death Row brand, the weekly podcast will also see Knight talk about his experiences in the music industry. A trailer for the podcast offers a preview of what Suge had to say about Warren G's comments on Drink Champs earlier this year.
"Warren G, you couldn't take care of yourself, how was you gonna get 'Pac out of prison?" he asked.
The podcast will be available in both audio and video format. Mays shared, "As we celebrate hip-hop’s 50th year, more than ever the hip-hop community needs a media platform that they can trust to bring a truthful and authentic perspective on so many important things happening in our world. I’m proud that Breakbeat provides this essential and valuable medium. And I'm so excited to be able to enlist the help of my longtime friend and one of hip-hop’s most formidable, pioneering, and fearless leaders to help Breakbeat continue to achieve this goal. Collect Call With Suge Knight will awaken hip-hop fans worldwide and build bridges across multiple generations."
One thing listeners shouldn't expect Suge to address, however, is the recent arrest of Duane "Keffe D" Davis in connection with the 1996 murder of 2Pac. In a call from prison, Suge recently told TMZ founder Harvey Levin that he was "surprised" about the arrest because he thought the day would never come. He added that he will refuse to testify against Keffe D if it ever comes down to it.