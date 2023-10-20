Suge Knight Launching ‘Collect Calls’ Podcast From Prison, Trailer Promises He’ll Address Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Iovine, and More

Suge Knight won't be eligible for parole until October 2034, so he's launching a podcast while still behind bars.

As reported by TMZ, the Death Row Records co-founder has teamed up with Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source founder David Mays for a podcast entitled Collect Calls with Suge Knight. The duo have already recorded five 30-minute episodes of the podcast, which is scheduled to launch on Oct. 31.

Mays told TMZ that Suge plans to address some of the artists and hip-hop moguls he has issues with, including Master P, Wack 100, Warren G, Dr. Dre, and Akon among others.

While Collect Calls also promises to see Suge delve further into his thoughts on Snoop Dogg now owning the Death Row brand, the weekly podcast will also see Knight talk about his experiences in the music industry. A trailer for the podcast offers a preview of what Suge had to say about Warren G's comments on Drink Champs earlier this year.

"Warren G, you couldn't take care of yourself, how was you gonna get 'Pac out of prison?" he asked.