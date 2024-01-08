Soulja Boy Threatens to Shoot Blueface Amid Beef: 'Let's Meet Up and Die'

Soulja Boy has suggested that he and Blueface should bring a dramatic end to their beef after going back and forth online for weeks.

The two rappers have been at each other's throats ever since Blueface boldly claimed he could "outperform anybody hit-for-hit" when asked if he could best Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle. In an escalation of their beef, Soulja Boy has asked Blueface to meet him in person.

"All that Internet shit, playing back and forth," Soulja said during a recent Instagram Live session. "Let’s die, let’s meet up and die. Let’s die. ASAP. Let’s meet right now. Whenever you see this Live, DM me the addy. Let’s shoot it up, let’s shoot it out."