PinkPantheress Breaks Down Why Her Songs Are Short

In an interview with ABC News' Prime Playlist, PinkPantheress opened up about why she keeps her songs short and sweet.

"I was able to experiment and making short songs was just a result of me experimenting," the 23-year-old explained, as seen in the clip above. "A song doesn't need to be longer than 2 minutes 30, in my opinion. We don't need to repeat a verse, we don't need to have a bridge, we don't need it. We don't need a long outro."

PinkPantheress' longest song to date is "Capable" from her debut album, Heaven Knows, which is uncharacteristically lengthy for her at 3 minutes 43 seconds. The majority of the tracks on the project, however, hover between 2 minutes to 3 minutes. By comparison, her 2021 mixtape To Hell With It runs just ten songs long, and only three of them are longer than 2 minutes.