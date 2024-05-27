PinkPantheress Breaks Down Why Her Songs Are Short

In an interview with ABC News' Prime Playlist, PinkPantheress opened up about why she keeps her songs short and sweet.
"I was able to experiment and making short songs was just a result of me experimenting," the 23-year-old explained, as seen in the clip above. "A song doesn't need to be longer than 2 minutes 30, in my opinion. We don't need to repeat a verse, we don't need to have a bridge, we don't need it. We don't need a long outro."
PinkPantheress' longest song to date is "Capable" from her debut album, Heaven Knows, which is uncharacteristically lengthy for her at 3 minutes 43 seconds. The majority of the tracks on the project, however, hover between 2 minutes to 3 minutes. By comparison, her 2021 mixtape To Hell With It runs just ten songs long, and only three of them are longer than 2 minutes.
Elsewhere in the interview, PinkPantheress touched on the decision to go with her performing name. "I was trying to make an account on TikTok, and I wanted it to just be Pantheress," she said. "It was taken and I was just like, this is a throwaway account anyway so let me just put pink in front 'cause I love the film. I really was planning to change it."
When she first started sharing music, she did so anonymously, and when she found fame she admitted that it was at first "very scary" to see people trying to figure out who she was. "The only person I feared seeing music was my friends at home," she continued, noting that she "blocked" some of her friends from the account so they couldn't see she was making music.
Last month, Usher shared that his 15-year-old son Naviyd Eli Raymond once stole his phone because he wanted to DM PinkPantheress. "Hello this is Usher's son Naviyd I'm you [sic] true biggest fan," the teen wrote. "Please follow me back 😞😞🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @_naviyd_ I put him on to masterpieces."