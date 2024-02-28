André 3000 on Potentially Making 'Fire-Ass' Rap Album: 'That's Probably One of the Hardest Things to Do'

André 3000 swears he misses rapping; he just doesn't have an album of new verses in his heart at the moment.

The former Outkast member reiterated his stance in a new Highsnobiety cover story, where he explained why his debut solo instrumental album, New Blue Sun, wasn't rap-centric.

“I would love to make a rap album. I just think it’d be an awesome challenge to do a fire-ass album at 48 years old," he told the publication. "That’s probably one of the hardest things to do! I would love to do that. That’s the cool thing about my whole ride. It really is a ride."