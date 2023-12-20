Lil Uzi Vert is Giving Away a Replica Pink Forehead Diamond

All the way back in early 2021, Lil Uzi Vert showcased a pink diamond they got embedded into their forehead. The 11-carat piece was reported to be worth as much as $24 million, although they claimed they first started paying off the diamond financed through famed jeweler Elliot Eliantte in 2017. "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017," they said at the time. "That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

Uzi ran into issues later that year when a fan allegedly ripped it out during a performance, though. "I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” Uzi told TMZ while attending the 18th-anniversary party of Jay-Z's 40/40 club in NYC. "I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good."

They might not sport the extravagant piece anymore, at least not during performances for obvious reasons, but they did share the inspiration behind it in an interview with 032c earlier this year. "I used to watch this show called Steven Universe, and one of the characters in the show had a pink diamond in his belly button," they shared. "I didn’t have my belly button pierced, so I decided to put it on my forehead. That’s my favorite cartoon—it’s really that simple.”