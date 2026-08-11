Katy Perry Continues to Show Love to Chief Keef With Tribute During Live Performance

During a recent live performance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Katy Perry incorporated her love for Chief Keef into the show.

As seen in various clips shared on social media, Perry included a nod to her history with the Chicago rapper with what appeared to be a giant phone prop showing something resembling a dating profile for him. As pictures of him appeared on the screen, she danced around and even pressed up against the screen before it went back to the giant phone’s home screen.

In 2013, Perry and Keef briefly feuded after she shared a post on Twitter, which is now X, criticizing his song “Hate Bein’ Sober.”