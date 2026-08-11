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Katy Perry Continues to Show Love to Chief Keef With Tribute During Live Performance

13 years after their feud, Katy Perry paid tribute to Chief Keef during a recent concert.

Katy Perry smiling in a white shirt with an American flag tie; Chief Keef wearing a graphic tee and beanie on stage.
Thomas Niedermueller and Astrida Valigorsky via Getty Images

During a recent live performance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Katy Perry incorporated her love for Chief Keef into the show.

As seen in various clips shared on social media, Perry included a nod to her history with the Chicago rapper with what appeared to be a giant phone prop showing something resembling a dating profile for him. As pictures of him appeared on the screen, she danced around and even pressed up against the screen before it went back to the giant phone’s home screen.

In 2013, Perry and Keef briefly feuded after she shared a post on Twitter, which is now X, criticizing his song “Hate Bein’ Sober.”

“Just heard a new song on the radio called ‘I hate being sober,’” she wrote. “I now have serious doubt for the world.” In response, Keef let off a series of vulgar tweets and teased a diss song named after the popstar. She later apologized to “Mr. Keef," explaining: "I'm sorry if I offended you. I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn't even know it was you in particular.”

He accepted the apology almost immediately.

“Oh 😕 Im Sorry Too Then 😔," he wrote at the time.

13 years later, she shared a humorous TikTok in which she joked about “attempting to summon Mr. Keef.” Shortly after she shared the TikTok, the pair finally met up in what appeared to be a rehearsal studio, and they followed up the long-awaited meeting with an official remix of her 2013 track, “Legendary Lovers.”

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