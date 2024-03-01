Judge Rules Woman Suing Diddy for Alleged Sexual Assault Can’t Stay Anonymous for Case to Proceed

An anonymous woman who is suing Sean 'Diddy' Combs won't be allowed to stay anonymous if she wishes to continue with her case, a judge has ruled.

Per TMZ, the woman's lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault cannot go ahead unless she reveals her identity. As the legal documents reveal, the woman accused the music mogul of assaulting her when she was in high school. Her motion to proceed anonymously was denied by the judge on the case, but her identity will only be revealed if the lawsuit goes ahead. Diddy has filed his own motion to have the case dismissed, which is still pending.

Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder in December 2023 and accused him of sex trafficking and raping her when she was 17 years old. She said the incidents happened in 2003. She isn't alone in her accusations against Diddy, who has been hit with a wave of similar lawsuits after he was sued by his former girlfriend Cassie, although that one has since been settled for an undisclosed amount.

Doe was the fourth woman to file a lawsuit against Diddy, who denied the allegations against him. Her case is not to be confused with the lawsuit brought forth by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who said he was sexually assaulted several times by Diddy and subjected to unwanted advances by many of his associates. That lawsuit has opened a big can of worms regarding the extent of Diddy's abuse, as well as the potential sexuality of others named in the documents.