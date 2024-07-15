French Montana Brings Misogynist Influencer Andrew Tate Out During Concert in Romania

Tate is currently awaiting trial in Romania, where he has been accused of "forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. Tate and his brother, Tristan, have allegedly engaged in a human trafficking ring that spans across Romania, the U.S., and the United Kingdom. They have been accused of forcibly recruiting women, who they have subjected to intimidation, constant surveillance, forced debt, and non-consensual pornography.

As reported earlier this month by the BBC, the two brothers have also been accused of failing to pay tax on £21 million (over $27 million) of revenue from their online business ventures. According to the Devon and Cornwall Police in the UK, Tate has brazenly boasted about his tax avoidance in the country. "When I lived in England I refused to pay tax," he was quoted as saying.

Tate is a noted critic of hip-hop. Earlier this year, he called Ice Spice "a demon" because she was seen wearing an upside-down cross.