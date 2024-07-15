French Montana Brings Misogynist Influencer Andrew Tate Out During Concert in Romania

During a recent concert in Romania, French Montana brought out misogynist influencer and alleged sex offender, Andrew Tate.
French was among the list of performers at the Beach, Please! festival in Romania this past weekend, and he decided what the crowd needed was an awkward cameo from the controversial internet personality, who was charged with rape and human trafficking in the country last year. "Make some fuckin’ noise for my brother Andrew Tate!" said Montana. "We did a podcast. I’m the first rapper to do a podcast with my brother, one time. But Romania loves you, my brother!"
During his appearance onstage, Tate got the crowd to chant, "Escape the Matrix." In a post shared on Instagram, Montana added, "First rapper to do a stream with top G and the first to bring Top G out onstage!"
Reactions to the moment on social media have been mostly negative, including some of the comments left on Montana's Instagram post. "That's so embarrassing," reads one comment. "Why would you affiliate? They are seriously shady guys," reads another.
Posts on X, formerly Twitter, were just as negative. "Bad news for the one French Montana fan out there," reads one tweet.
Tate is currently awaiting trial in Romania, where he has been accused of "forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. Tate and his brother, Tristan, have allegedly engaged in a human trafficking ring that spans across Romania, the U.S., and the United Kingdom. They have been accused of forcibly recruiting women, who they have subjected to intimidation, constant surveillance, forced debt, and non-consensual pornography.
As reported earlier this month by the BBC, the two brothers have also been accused of failing to pay tax on £21 million (over $27 million) of revenue from their online business ventures. According to the Devon and Cornwall Police in the UK, Tate has brazenly boasted about his tax avoidance in the country. "When I lived in England I refused to pay tax," he was quoted as saying.
Tate is a noted critic of hip-hop. Earlier this year, he called Ice Spice "a demon" because she was seen wearing an upside-down cross.