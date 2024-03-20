Benny The Butcher Taunts Freddie Gibbs By Giving His Ex a Chain

This isn't the first time Benny was spotted with Fox. In November, Fox shared a photo of them inside a store with the rapper leaning in toward her neck as she threw up a peace sign . According to Benny, the two were hanging out as friends and he met up with her to return a chain he had borrowed.

Fox confirmed the two were just friends after someone on social media accused her of “getting passed around by all the rappers in the industry.”

"Ain't nobody getting passed around," she wrote. "Me and benny are not dating. that man is married. i got my shit back, that's it. and y'all can't believe it so you gotta attach it to a false narrative."

The beef between Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs began in 2021, when Gibbs made fun of the Griselda rapper after getting shot in the leg. The rivalry continues as Benny recently revealed he wasn't interested in burying the hatchet during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

"Hell no. You don't do that shit to people you cool with, and that's just it," he told the radio show. "I really don't have no problem with him. He never done nothing to me in life. I have no problem with him. It's just that I would be goofy. And the people I make my music for would look at me goofy if I would stand next to him."