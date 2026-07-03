AE

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Split image. Left: Joseline Hernandez has long black hair and wears a brown jacket. Right: Amber Rose has a shaved head, glasses, and tattoos.
Pop Culture

Joseline Hernandez Addresses Amber Rose, Says She'd 'Want to Kill' Herself If Husband Left for Cher

The "Joseline's Cabaret" star took aim at Rose's situation with ex Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Alex Ocho30 days ago
Cher and Alexander Edwards pose together. Cher wears a black outfit and jewelry, while Alexander sports sunglasses and a leather jacket.
Music

Cher Shrugs Off Criticism Over Relationship With Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Whatever'

The 79-year-old pop icon has been romantically linked to the 39-year-old producer since 2022.

Alex Ocho255 days ago
Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Music

Cher's Rep Denies Rumors of Split From Alexander 'AE' Edwards

The couple, who have a nearly 40-year age gap, have been dating since 2022.

Alex Ocho457 days ago
Two people dance energetically on stage in a misty, vibrant concert setting, surrounded by a lively crowd and colorful backlighting. No celebrities identified
Music

Alexander 'AE' Edwards Speaks on Altercation Involving Him, Travis Scott, and Southside: 'It's a Healthy Fade'

The incident took place at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty while Tyga stood by.

Jose Martinez779 days ago
Advertisement
ae mistaken ae mistaken ae mistaken ae mistaken ae mistaken
Music

South LDN Rap Duo AE Stand Their Ground On New Drop “Mistaken”

South London Rap Duo AE Stand Their Ground On New Drop “Mistaken” South London Rap Duo AE Stand Their Ground On New Drop “Mistaken” South London Rap Duo AE St

Claudia Cagna1547 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App