Drake Breaks Down His Alcoholic Beverage of Choice: 'We Call It the Onda Civic'

Drake has shared a look into his drink of choice after fans kept asking him what he was drinking.

"Get me on the camera," he opens a TikTok video shared by Ben Da Donnn, who asks him to explain the drink he's been spotted sipping on a lot recently. "They wanna know what it is. It's the Onda. It's the Ondalina. We call it the Onda Civic, know what I'm saying? All you do [is] bust open a can of that orange—the can is orange, that's why I say that. Bust a can of that Onda. Lots of ice, pour it over the ice, fresh passionfruit in there... Stir it up, you know what I'm saying? Like Bob Marley would say, 'Stir it up.'"

When asked for the name of the drink again, Drake replied with a straight face, "I said it already, dude." The Onda that Drizzy is referring to is a sparkling tequila seltzer, which is available in a variety of flavors including lime, guava, blood orange, watermelon, passion fruit, and strawberry. It's unclear if Drake has some sort of partnership with the drink, but there's clearly an opportunity there if the company is looking for a major celebrity endorsement.