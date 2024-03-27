Diddy’s Alleged Neighbor Who Claimed Mogul Brought ‘Buses’ of Minors Home Was Trolling, Mother Says

Two men who pulled up in his car outside of Diddy's home in Los Angeles as it was being raided went viral for claiming he was the Bad Boy Records founder's neighbor, alleging he saw minors entering the property at night. But one of their mothers has clarified her son was trolling the media.

TMZ reports that the mother of one of the two men who pulled up to the press at the scene in Los Angeles has confirmed that he's not Diddy's neighbor, despite his claims in the now-viral clip. The driver of the car has been identified as Khaliq Thomas, per his mother Holly. She said that her son and his friend he was riding with live in the area, but do not live next to Diddy.

As Diddy's home was being raided by authorities, reportedly as part of a sex trafficking investigation, the two men pulled up in a Bentley and the man in the passenger side yelled out to the press. "Tell him to stop bringing all them minors over here late at night," one of the men shouted. "I live right next to him. He do too much." The man alleged that Diddy was bringing "big ass busses" of minors to his property. "It gets wild. I'm his neighbor. When my basketball go over there I just let it be, 'cause I don't wanna knock on the door."