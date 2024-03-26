Diddy Has Electronic Devices Seized by Federal Agents During Home Raids

His attorney, Aaron Dyer, slammed the federal government for its treatment of the hip-hop mogul.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," Dyer said. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

He continued, "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

"This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer added.

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Indeed, there have yet to be any criminal charges filed in the case. Diddy has continuously refuted all accusations of abuse and assault.