Casanova's Request for Early Release From 15-Year Prison Sentence Denied

A federal court has denied Casanova's motion to be released from prison early.

As reported by TMZ, the currently incarcerated rapper recently filed a motion for a compassionate release from his 15-year prison sentence. On Friday, December 1, his motion was denied in federal court. Among the reasons cited for the denial include the sentence he received being lower than typical for the charges against him and the relatively small amount of time served so far.

In June this year, the Brooklyn rapper was sentenced to 188 months behind bars. In January, he pleaded guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses in connection with his leadership role in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang. He told prosecutors that he was involved in a July 2020 Florida shooting and 2018 New York City robbery. He also said that he was responsible for the trafficking of over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Casanova was indicted alongside 17 other alleged gang members in December 2020. He surrendered to authorities shortly after and initially maintained his innocence. At one point, the rapper was facing the possibility of a 60-year prison sentence.

While behind bars, Casanova was reportedly the victim of an attack by a fellow inmate not long after he condemned his past criminal activity. Casanova was said to have been "slashed" across the face in a "vicious altercation with another inmate," since identified as Ulysses Lugo. He has seemingly since recovered from the attack and shared a photo from his cell back in October. "Bomfortable," he wrote.