Billie Eilish Says She's 'Physically Attracted' to Women But Never 'Felt' Like One

Billie Eilish may have soft-launched her sexuality in a new Variety interview. For the publication's 'Power of Women' issue, the 7-time Grammy-winner revealed that she never felt like she could "relate to girls very well." Despite the confession, Eilish wrote "What I Was Made For?" a standout track from the female-empowering Barbie movie over the summer.
“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you,” Eilish told Variety. “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.”
The 21-year-old added, “I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”
Most would understand Eilish's viewpoint, as she's mainly worn oversized clothes throughout her career, with the "What I Was Made For?" music video including miniature versions of her most iconic looks.
While sharing that she's never felt like a "girl's girl," the artist opened up about her attraction to other women, although she's been in public relationships with men.
“I love them so much,” Eilish said. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”
The article also comes days after Eilish used a "Gay & Tired" filter in her Instagram Stories.
Eilish was last in a relationship with the Neighborhood lead vocalist Jesse Rutherford, 32, although the two broke up in August after dating for less than a year. Before Rutherford, Eilish also dated rapper 7:AMP, who appeared in Eilish's 2021 documentary The World's A Little Blurry, and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Last month, Eilish shot down rumors that she was dating celebrity tattoo artist David Enth.
In an Elle profile from 2021, Eilish fired back against speculation of queerbaiting, interjecting that her sexuality has often been the topic of public fodder. “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?”