Billie Eilish Says She's 'Physically Attracted' to Women But Never 'Felt' Like One

Billie Eilish may have soft-launched her sexuality in a new Variety interview. For the publication's 'Power of Women' issue, the 7-time Grammy-winner revealed that she never felt like she could "relate to girls very well." Despite the confession, Eilish wrote "What I Was Made For?" a standout track from the female-empowering Barbie movie over the summer.

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you,” Eilish told Variety. “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.”

The 21-year-old added, “I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

Most would understand Eilish's viewpoint, as she's mainly worn oversized clothes throughout her career, with the "What I Was Made For?" music video including miniature versions of her most iconic looks.