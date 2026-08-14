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Paris Jackson Says Sobriety Created a 'Ripple Effect' in Her Relationships

According to her, being sober helped her have "uncomfortable conversations" with an unnamed close friend.

Paris Jackson
Unique Nicole / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Paris Jackson says that getting sober transformed the relationships in her life by creating a “ripple effect.”

The 28-year-old appeared in a new episode of Call Her Daddy and opened up about the impact of sobriety on her personal life.

"Over the past year, I've seen very clearly how the way I treat myself has a ripple effect," she said (around the 25-minute mark of the video above), before explaining how sobriety has enabled her to be more honest and closer with a long-term friend who she can now have “uncomfortable conversations” with.

Jackson, who’s been sober for more than six years, went into detail about just how dangerous her addiction journey had become — explaining that attempts to remain sober meant her testing her resolve.

"If I have a hit of weed or a drink, I'm going to go back on heroin,” she admitted. She credited building community, routine, spirituality, and real connection as the pillars of her recovery, citing "The opposite of addiction is connection" as a guiding principle.

Elsewhere in her Call Her Daddy episode, after talking about growing up with her late father, Michael, Jackson revealed why she ended her engagement to Justin Long, which she went public about last July.

"Just because someone is a good person doesn't mean they're my person," she said, "and I have to be happy, and I realize that my non-negotiables are allowed to be non-negotiables." She added: "It was a choice that I needed to make to be happy."

After the split, she chose to step back from dating entirely, calling it a "full reset" and a chance to ask what genuinely makes her happy. When discussing potential future relationships, she said the bar has moved.

"I can be a little bit pickier,” she explained. “The bar can be raised a bit because it's historically been very low."

Paris Jackson’s second album, Happiest Day of My Life, arrives Aug. 21.

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