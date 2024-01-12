ASAP Rocky May Have Sent a Shot at Drake on Kid Cudi Collab “Wow,” Fans Speculate

Fans are speculating that ASAP Rocky took shots at Drake on the Kid Cudi collaboration "Wow."

Cudi's new album Insano dropped on Friday and features several high profile guests including Travis Scott and Lil Yachty. But it's the Rocky-featuring "Wow" that's gotten people talking.

In his verse, Rocky raps, "These n***as can't stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake."

The line references the root of a plant, mandrake, which people have throughout history used to treat stomach issues. Following the release of For All the Dogs last year, Drake suggested that he was looking to take "maybe a year" off from recording new music, citing "the craziest" stomach issues that he's been suffering from "for years."