ASAP Rocky May Have Sent a Shot at Drake on Kid Cudi Collab “Wow,” Fans Speculate

Fans are speculating that ASAP Rocky took shots at Drake on the Kid Cudi collaboration "Wow."
Cudi's new album Insano dropped on Friday and features several high profile guests including Travis Scott and Lil Yachty. But it's the Rocky-featuring "Wow" that's gotten people talking.
In his verse, Rocky raps, "These n***as can't stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake."
The line references the root of a plant, mandrake, which people have throughout history used to treat stomach issues. Following the release of For All the Dogs last year, Drake suggested that he was looking to take "maybe a year" off from recording new music, citing "the craziest" stomach issues that he's been suffering from "for years."
Drake had fans gossiping upon the arrival of For All the Dogs with his song "Fear of Heights," which includes lines many perceived as a diss directed at Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who share two children.
"Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?/That could never be/Gyal can't ruin me/Better him than me/Better it's not me," he raps on the track, later referencing Rihanna's 2016 album Anti. "I'm anti, I'm anti/Yeah, and the sex was average with you/Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you/Okay, I'm auntie like your daddy's sister/Auntie like a family picture/And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH/Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you/Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles."
While some think it's a stretch to describe Rocky's new verse as a diss directed at Drake, others believe he's responding to "Fear of Heights," however brief the line is. It if it weren't for Drake's admission last year that he's got stomach issues, we'd agree.