Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Share “86Sentra,” Announce New NxWorries Album 'Why Lawd?'

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have reunited as NxWorries for their long-anticipated second studio album, Why Lawd?

Eight years after the release of their debut album as a duo, 2016's Yes Lawd!, the duo have returned with "86Sentra," an all-too-brief tease of what their second album has in store. The project is set to arrive June 7 via Stones Throw Records, and will feature the previously released singles "Daydreaming" and "Where I Go," which dropped in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

NxWorries confirmed a second album was on the way last year alongside the release of "Daydreaming," which premiered with a video directed by Knxwledge using the ingame editing tools in Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V. They also set off on a tour together last year, with shows all across the world.