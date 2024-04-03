Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Share “86Sentra,” Announce New NxWorries Album 'Why Lawd?'

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have reunited as NxWorries for their long-anticipated second studio album, Why Lawd?
Eight years after the release of their debut album as a duo, 2016's Yes Lawd!, the duo have returned with "86Sentra," an all-too-brief tease of what their second album has in store. The project is set to arrive June 7 via Stones Throw Records, and will feature the previously released singles "Daydreaming" and "Where I Go," which dropped in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
NxWorries confirmed a second album was on the way last year alongside the release of "Daydreaming," which premiered with a video directed by Knxwledge using the ingame editing tools in Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V. They also set off on a tour together last year, with shows all across the world.
It's been a transformative eight years for .Paak and Knxwledge since Yes Lawd! dropped. For one, .Paak has won eight Grammys, four of which were thanks to "Leave the Door Open" from his collaborative studio album with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic. Knxwledge has remained prolific with a steady series of countless projects and production for the likes of Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and Westside Gunn.
Listen to "86Sentra" via your streaming platform of choice here or up top through YouTube.