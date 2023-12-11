21 Savage Honored WIth Atlanta's Carry the Torch Award for Humanitarian Work

At Atlanta's annual Blue Christmas Gala, 21 Savage was honored with the 2023 Carry the Torch Award for his humanitarian work in the city.

The British-born, Atlanta-raised rapper was given the award at the Young Democrats of Atlanta-hosted event for his work in advocacy for education, financial literacy, and immigration reform. He was presented the award by Epic Records' Sylvia Rhone and Ezekiel Lewis and shared the honor with civil rights activist Ambassador Andrew Young.

"I'm honored to receive this year's Carry the Torch Award," said 21 upon accepting the honor. "I want the kids to feel empowered and I hope I can be that inspiration for them. I didn't grow up with much, and I paved my own path. I'm glad to be able to give back with my platform, especially with my financial literacy program. I hope I can lead by to the next generation."