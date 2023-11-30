21 Savage Visits Arsenal, Gets Custom Jersey in Return to London After Immigration Battle

21 Savage made his official return to London, England, and one of his first stops was to catch a soccer game at Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal Football Club plays.

On Wednesday night, 21 was honored during the pre-game celebration at Emirates Stadium with a custom-made "21 Savage" Arsenal jersey while also posing for pictures with fans and team personnel. Other footage showed the rapper watching the game from a suite, doing sideline interviews, and more. Arsenal defeated Lens in a thrilling 6-0 victory.

In addition to catching the game, 21 will be performing his first-ever London headline performance in a sold-out show at the O2 Arena on Thursday night.