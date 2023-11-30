21 Savage Visits Arsenal, Gets Custom Jersey in Return to London After Immigration Battle

21 Savage made his official return to London, England, and one of his first stops was to catch a soccer game at Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal Football Club plays.
On Wednesday night, 21 was honored during the pre-game celebration at Emirates Stadium with a custom-made "21 Savage" Arsenal jersey while also posing for pictures with fans and team personnel. Other footage showed the rapper watching the game from a suite, doing sideline interviews, and more. Arsenal defeated Lens in a thrilling 6-0 victory.
In addition to catching the game, 21 will be performing his first-ever London headline performance in a sold-out show at the O2 Arena on Thursday night.
The visit to London is part of 21's European Tour that began on Nov. 14 in Paris, France. The Atlanta rap star performed a show at the Zenith Paris La Villette, which also marked his first-ever show outside of North America. 21 also hit up Dusseldorf and Berlin in Germany, Zurich in Switzerland and already had two shows in England.
21 had already performed outside of the United States for the first time at Drake's It's All a Blur Tour in Canada following years of legal issues regarding his immigration status. "Ladies and gentlemen, performing for the first time outside of America in his life. Make some noise for the brother, 21," Drake yelled to the Scotiabank Arena crowd during the show.