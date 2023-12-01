21 Savage Closes Out European Tour With Sold-Out Homecoming Show at London's O2 Arena

21 Savage closed out his first-ever European tour with a sold-out homecoming show at London's O2 Arena.
The historic show at the 20,000-capacity venue wrapped his first string of shows outside of North America, which quickly came after he finally cleared his legal issues regarding his immigration status. Joined by opening acts Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold, the show also included a myriad of special guests including Central Cee, J Hus, and Popcaan. 21 flaunted his immigration status by sporting a Mowalola-designed t-shirt that proudly featured a passport.
During his long-awaited return to London, where he was born, 21 Savage made sure to catch a soccer game at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal Football Club play. He was honored during the pre-game celebration at the venue with a custom-made "21 Savage" Arsenal jersey. Other footage showed the rapper watching the game from a suite, doing sideline interviews, and more. To top it off, Arsenal defeated Lens in a 6-0 victory.
Before hitting up London, he performed a sold-out show at the Zenith Paris La Villette, which was his first-ever show outside of North America. Other shows on the tour included Dusseldorf and Berlin in Germany, Zurich in Switzerland, and two other shows in England.
21 had already performed outside of the United States for the first time at Drake's It's All a Blur Tour in Canada. "Ladies and gentlemen, performing for the first time outside of America in his life. Make some noise for the brother, 21," Drake yelled to the Scotiabank Arena crowd in Toronto.