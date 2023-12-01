21 Savage Closes Out European Tour With Sold-Out Homecoming Show at London's O2 Arena

Before hitting up London, he performed a sold-out show at the Zenith Paris La Villette, which was his first-ever show outside of North America. Other shows on the tour included Dusseldorf and Berlin in Germany, Zurich in Switzerland, and two other shows in England.

21 had already performed outside of the United States for the first time at Drake's It's All a Blur Tour in Canada. "Ladies and gentlemen, performing for the first time outside of America in his life. Make some noise for the brother, 21," Drake yelled to the Scotiabank Arena crowd in Toronto.