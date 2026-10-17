Taylor Swift's Former Beverly Hills Mansion Where She Wrote '1989' Is for Sale

Real estate listings are usually good for a little daydreaming, but every so often, one comes with a pop culture history lesson. According to Grazia Magazine, Taylor Swift's former Beverly Hills home has been given a fresh design treatment by its current owners and is for sale.

Swift purchased the four-bedroom property, known as the Pillsbury Estate, in 2011, the year after releasing Speak Now. She was just 21 at the time and already owned two homes in Nashville. Her career was heading toward a major turning point, and this California property would become part of that story.

"That pivot is exactly what makes the house so culturally loaded," Grazia Magazine notes. "It reportedly served as the creative setting where Swift wrote 1989, the album that fully launched her into pop and gave us tracks like 'Blank Space' and 'Shake It Off.’”

They add, “If that were not enough, the bungalow also doubled as the stage for her famous Vogue 73 Questions interview, a video that has been watched and rewatched millions of times."

According to the outlet, Swift sold the property privately in 2018 to Nicolas and Roxy Bijan, who are its current owners. Rather than stripping away the home's original character, the couple chose to update the interiors while preserving the charm of its original architecture.