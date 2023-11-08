Tory Lanez Uses Claymation Animation That Bears Resemblance to Court Reporter Meghann Cuniff

Tory Lanez has new music on the way with a familiar face helping him make the announcement.

A teaser was uploaded to the rapper’s Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon of a claymation simulating a breaking news segment. The clip opens with a googly eyed anchor announcing the return of a fictional iconic 80’s star named Ashton Rain for the deluxe refresh of Lanez’s 2021 album Alone at Prom.

Social media users were quick to point out that the animated anchor, with her black bob hairdo, had an uncanny resemblance to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, who gained notoriety for her coverage of Lanez’s legal case in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.