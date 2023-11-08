Tory Lanez Uses Claymation Animation That Bears Resemblance to Court Reporter Meghann Cuniff

Tory Lanez has new music on the way with a familiar face helping him make the announcement.
A teaser was uploaded to the rapper’s Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon of a claymation simulating a breaking news segment. The clip opens with a googly eyed anchor announcing the return of a fictional iconic 80’s star named Ashton Rain for the deluxe refresh of Lanez’s 2021 album Alone at Prom.
Social media users were quick to point out that the animated anchor, with her black bob hairdo, had an uncanny resemblance to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, who gained notoriety for her coverage of Lanez’s legal case in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.
Cuniff was made aware of the animation and responded to it via her X account, writing, “Hmmm what do you all think? Me or nah?” The reporter followed up her tweet with several emojis and then a link to Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Cobra.”
Lanez doesn’t appear to be a fan of Cuniff. During a court appearance in September, Lanez allegedly insulted Cuniff, calling her a “googly eyed bitch.” Cuniff, who is affectionately called Meghann Thee Lawyer by some, claims she didn’t hear the remark herself and mentioned conflicting reports about whether he referred to her by name.
Lanez is currently serving time at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. He was sentenced to six years in prison for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and received an additional four-year sentence due to a “gun sentencing enhancement.” A recent request to be released from prison on bond had been denied by a judge. Despite being behind bars, Lanez teased via a voicemail from prison that more music and video projects were on the way.