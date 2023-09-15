Tinashe Regrets 2015 Collaboration With R. Kelly: 'That Is So Embarrassing'

"NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die.... EVERYBODY DEAD" he wrote under the comments of an Instagram post with a video of Tinashe's comments.

Brown also reposted rapper Joyner Lucas to his Instagram Stories to double down on Tinashe and Selena Gomez, who went viral for reacting to Brown's nomination at the VMAs. "There will be no Chris Brown slander tolerated," said Lucas in the clip. "I'm talking about you fucking celebrity weirdos that go on these podcasts, and keep poppin' shit on my n***a for absolutely no fucking reason. Bitches making faces and shit."

"These are the same people who advocate against bullying and being treated fair but then wanna sub bro and smear him in front of the world," wrote Lucas in a separate post. "I ain't gonna watch it go down no more and not step in front of every bullet. Idgaf who you are or how many followers you weirdos got. We not doin that. shout out to my bro for not loosing his sanity at this point."

See more of Joyner's Breezy defense here.

See original story below.

Tinashe has regrets about collaborating with R. Kelly and Chris Brown in the past.

During a recent interview with the Zach Sang Show, the "2 On" singer reflected on working with two men accused of abuse. Back in 2015, Tinashe joined forces with R. Kelly for "Let's Be Real Now," a track on the latter's 2015 album The Buffet.

“I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that it even exists,” she said. “That is so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly. That’s so embarrassing.”

She added, “I was so young, too, which is crazy because I feel like I did that song when I just signed to that label … I was probably like 20 … That was crazy,