Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Version of ‘1989’ Set to Outsell Original Version

Taylor Swift’s latest re-recording is set to knock the original off its throne.
On Friday (Oct. 27), Swift dropped the highly-anticipated rerecording of her 2014 blockbuster album, 1989. The new Taylor’s Version of the LP features re-recorded songs of the entire original deluxe album plus unreleased songs that didn’t make it into the original tracklisting. The new set also includes a re-recorded version of her hit “Bad Blood,” with Kendrick Lamar returning to the studio to lay down his verse again.
Swift is re-recording her first six studio albums in order to regain ownership of the music. She was infamously unable to buy the master recordings when her former label, Big Machine Records, was acquired by Scooter Braun.
Per a report from Billboard, Swift’s new version of 1989 is likely to outperform their original versions much like the preceding rerecordings of albums Fearless, Red, and Speak Now. Swift’s remaining re-recordings include her 2006 self-titled debut album and 2017’s Reputation.
The 33-year-old pop singer is reported to have hit billionaire status recently and will resume the South American leg of her highly-successful Eras Tour next month with stadium dates stretching into next year. A concert film of the tour during its Los Angeles stop landed the biggest concert movie opening with over $97 million at the domestic box office.