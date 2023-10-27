Taylor Swift on Watching Kendrick Lamar Record "Bad Blood": 'One of the Most Inspiring Experiences of My Life'

Taylor Swift has immense gratitude for Kendrick Lamar.

The Midnights singer took to Instagram on Friday to thank K.Dot for re-recording their collaborative song “Bad Blood” so she could "reclaim and own this work." She shared a throwback of her and Kendrick, a clip of what appears to be her singing the track during her Eras Tour, and the album artwork for the 1989 (Taylor's Version) deluxe edition, which includes the “Bad Blood” remix.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the ‘Bad Blood’ remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life,” she wrote. “I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.”