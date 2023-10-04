People Have Thoughts on NYC Mayor Eric Adams Entering a Press Conference to “Run This Town”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams kicked off his new “off-topic” series of press conferences on Tuesday (Oct. 3) and it has people talking.

Mayor Adams had announced a new press policy in which he will only answer off-topic questions from reporters once a week on Tuesdays. The new policy is the administration’s method of “experimenting with a better way to talk” with reporters, according to Fabian Levy, Deputy Mayor for Communications.

For the inaugural “off-topic” conference, Mayor Adams took the experiment even further by walking into the press conference to Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Rihanna’s 2009 hit “Run This Town.” Some folks raised eyebrows about the informality of the gesture, others opted to blatantly criticize him on social media: