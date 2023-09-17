Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to 702 Member Irish Grinstead Who Passed Away

Her sister and fellow bandmate, LeMisha, broke the news on Instagram. "It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening. She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family."

Their fellow bandmate Meelah Williams also took to social media to eulogize the singer. "Devastated & heartbroken 💔 I struggled with this post because to me this isn’t real. ❤️‍🩹 There’s a lot I want to say, but there’s no way to say what your heart hasn’t fully accepted. It’s hard to acknowledge this is even happening. I know you’re feeling better now and hugging your twin Orish which makes me smile 🥹 cus I know how much you missed her."

She continued, "You & I have known each other since we were kids and we’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, and everything in between which is why I just don’t want to believe this. You’ll always be my “IBG” & I still love you my forever lil sis!!! Rest easy #Irish"

Irish's twin sister and original founding 702 member, Orish Grinstead, had died of kidney failure in 2008 at 27 years old.

News of Irish's passing quickly spread on social media with fellow artists chiming in to tribute the late singer.