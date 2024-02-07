Macy Gray’s Daughter Gets Restraining Order Against Brother for Allegedly Hitting Singer

Macy Gray’s daughter Aanisah Hinds filed for a restraining order against her brother, Tracy Melvin Hinds, after he allegedly hit and threatened their mother.

Page Six reports that a court document filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California indicates Aanisah, 29, claimed Tracy, 28, was involved in a physical altercation with Gray on Saturday.. In the doc, she alleged that her brother “followed [Macy] and harassed her,” describing it as a common occurrence when he drinks.

Aanisah recounted that her boyfriend, Cornel Pearson, tried to intervene during the dispute but Tracy allegedly retaliated by hitting him.

“We waited for the cops to come while he continued to bang on the doors of our rooms looking for confrontation,” Aanisah stated in the court filing, adding that her brother continued to “harass” his relatives and pushed her at one point.

As soon as police arrived, Aanisah was advised to file a restraining order since there was no video evidence of the incident.

Aanisah, who is expecting her first child in September, also noted in a separate document that she doesn’t want her brother to have access to her home.

As for the “I Try” singer, 56, Aanisah says her mother “wants him gone and will confirm.”