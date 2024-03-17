Latto Reposts Drake’s Clayco Water Photo, Fueling Rumors That He's Dating Her Sister

Did Latto just confirm Drake’s relationship with her sister Brooklyn Nikole?
Footage of the For All the Dogs rapper and Nikole emerged on social media last Friday night of the alleged couple leaving a restaurant together. According to Complex’s Jaelani Turner Williams, fans noted a 16-year age difference between Drake and Nikole, who are 37 and 21 respectively.
It's not clear how the two became acquainted nor when theirr relationship started, but some social media activity is signaling that the two might be an item.
It all started on Friday when Drake shared a carousel to his Instagram with a number of photos and candids from his It’s All A Blur: Big As the What? Tour.
The fourth slide, a photo of a “Clayco Water” bottle, seems to be catching everyone’s attention. If you didn’t know, Clayco is in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia where Latto and Brooklyn Nikole grew up.
Latto shared the post to her Instagram Story, writing, “W Clayco.”
Drake also nodded at the relationship when he appeared on the remix of 4batz’s “Act II: Date @ 8” where he raps, “How you get all of that body and face though / What kind of water they serving in Clayco?”
Nikole has yet to comment on the relationship on her own social media accounts.