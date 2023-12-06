Kid Cudi Uses 50 Cent Meme to Respond to Christian Rapper’s Stray in Lil Nas X Diss: ‘God Ain’t Have Nothing to Do With This’

Kid Cudi is responding to a Christian rapper after he was named in a song.

Bryson Gray, a Tennessee rapper previously featured on former President Donald Trump’s #MagaChallenge rap contest, took to his social media to share a track responding to Lil Nas X and his upcoming “Christian era.”

Last week, Lil Nas X shared a teaser of new music with the caption “y’all mind if I enter my christian era ?” and included lyrics such as “"Father, stretch my hands / The lonely road seems to last the longest.”

Gray, who seemingly took offense to Lil Nas X’s supposed turn in direction, blasted the openly gay rapper by calling him a “gay demon” and accused him of “pushing homosexuality” on children.

“But the kids ain’t know he was sodomite way back then / He was going school to school, had the crowds packed in / So how you a Christian rapper but don’t call out sin?” raps Gray in the nearly three-minute cypher that accuses rappers of painting their nails for more revenue.

However, Cudi caught a stray in the video when Gray rapped, “Rappers like Kid Cudi / he put on a dress just to make some wealth.” Cudi infamously wore dresses during his performance of “Sad People” on Saturday Night Live performance and then again at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.