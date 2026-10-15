JPEGMAFIA Says Kendrick Lamar Was the 'Last Person' to Be 'Universally Liked'

During the Lyrical Lemonade interview, he added that artists today do not need respect or affection as long as they stay interesting.

JPEGMAFIA said respect matters more than popularity because audiences inevitably find reasons to turn on artists they once liked.

JPEGMAFIA is making the case that liking anything has gone out of style, and he thinks Kendrick Lamar was the last holdout. In a new interview for Call it a Day with Sara K on Lyrical Lemonade TV, the artist was asked whether it is better to be respected or liked. He picked respect without hesitation by pointing at the one artist he believes everybody used to agree on. “Nobody's liked. Nobody likes anything, especially nowadays,” he said near the 29 minute-mark in the video linked above. “[If] people like you, get ready. Get ready cuz they're going to not like you pretty fucking soon. Cuz like nobody likes anything. Everyone has something about them to not like. That's the only way they get liked now.”

He continued, “No one's universally liked anymore. The last person that was universally liked was Kendrick Lamar, and now motherfuckers be making shit up to not like him.” The artist then framed public affection as a countdown rather than a reward.