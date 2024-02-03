50 Cent Addresses Alleged Trey Songz and Jacquees Fight: 'They Think Everybody Think They Soft, So They Pop Off'

50 Cent had some words to say about the issue between Jacquees and Trey Songz.
On Friday, the G-Unit mogul took to his Instagram with a since-deleted post of Jacquees describing the alleged fight between himself and the Ready singer. In true 50 Cent fashion, the rapper gave his opinion on the matter.
“These R&B [ninjas] is crazy,” 50 wrote. “I told yall No R&B LOL. I’M SORRY CAN’T PUT THEM TOGETHER. THEY THINK EVERYBODY THINK THEY SOFT So they pop off.”
The R&B singers allegedly got into a round of fisticuffs while out in Dubai, and Jacquees took to social media on Thursday to give his side of the situation.
“I want the world to know this bitch ass n***a Trey Songz is a bitch, period,” he said. “This n***a came in the club talking about rape. The fuck you talking about rape for, Bitch ass n***a? Then you come outside THE CLUB and swing on your little brother.
He continued, “You’s a bitch. Chris Brown the G.O.A.T. About a bitch that ain’t even my bitch? You talking about bitches that’s with these n***as? The workers?”
Jacquees then threatened Songz and told him he can never be around him again while pushing him to share a text exchange between the two.
“Aye man, fuck you, bitch ass n***a,” he said. “You a rapist, bitch. And I don’t give a fuck if you tell anybody anything about what we texted. Put the messages on there—fuck you, bitch ass n***a. You can never come around me.”
In addition to calling out Songz, Jacquees shared a since-deleted photo of his braids that were allegedly pulled out by Trey.
“Fuck Trey Songz can’t come back to Atlanta this n***a came in the club and said I got on a QUE FIT LOL WHOLE TIME N-GGA HATTING!!,” he wrote in the caption. “THIS MAN DANCING INTRODUCING HIMSELF TO N***S ALL TYPE OF SHIT BITCH ASS N***A AND I GAVE THAT BITCH ASS N***A A COMPLIMENT MAN FUCK YOU PUSSY.
He added, “YOU A HOE BOY THAT LOVE BE FAKE AND THIS N***A PULLED OUT MY DREAD YOU BETTER BE GLAD THEM BOYZ WASNT ME BOY YOU OVER WIT IN THE A EVERYSHOW WE THERE FROM THE A TO NC TO FLORIDA ALL THAT SHIT.”