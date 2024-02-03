50 Cent Addresses Alleged Trey Songz and Jacquees Fight: 'They Think Everybody Think They Soft, So They Pop Off'

The R&B singers allegedly got into a round of fisticuffs while out in Dubai , and Jacquees took to social media on Thursday to give his side of the situation.

“I want the world to know this bitch ass n***a Trey Songz is a bitch, period,” he said. “This n***a came in the club talking about rape. The fuck you talking about rape for, Bitch ass n***a? Then you come outside THE CLUB and swing on your little brother.

He continued, “You’s a bitch. Chris Brown the G.O.A.T. About a bitch that ain’t even my bitch? You talking about bitches that’s with these n***as? The workers?”

Jacquees then threatened Songz and told him he can never be around him again while pushing him to share a text exchange between the two.

“Aye man, fuck you, bitch ass n***a,” he said. “You a rapist, bitch. And I don’t give a fuck if you tell anybody anything about what we texted. Put the messages on there—fuck you, bitch ass n***a. You can never come around me.”

In addition to calling out Songz, Jacquees shared a since-deleted photo of his braids that were allegedly pulled out by Trey.

“Fuck Trey Songz can’t come back to Atlanta this n***a came in the club and said I got on a QUE FIT LOL WHOLE TIME N-GGA HATTING!!,” he wrote in the caption. “THIS MAN DANCING INTRODUCING HIMSELF TO N***S ALL TYPE OF SHIT BITCH ASS N***A AND I GAVE THAT BITCH ASS N***A A COMPLIMENT MAN FUCK YOU PUSSY.

He added, “YOU A HOE BOY THAT LOVE BE FAKE AND THIS N***A PULLED OUT MY DREAD YOU BETTER BE GLAD THEM BOYZ WASNT ME BOY YOU OVER WIT IN THE A EVERYSHOW WE THERE FROM THE A TO NC TO FLORIDA ALL THAT SHIT.”