Featured
Why some Complex writers refuse to succumb to the new Ye album hype train.Jordan Rose
Chris Rock has been testing out new material about the Oscars slap ahead of his live Netflix special, and an 'Emancipation' joke has drawn swift criticism.Joe Price
Music
Maino Causes Uproar Over Runaway Slave Sex Fantasy Role-Playing Claim; Rapper Now Says He Was Joking
Maino got Twitter fired up after he went into fairly deep detail about his fantasy to role-play as a runaway slave during sex with a white woman.Joe Price
Music
J. Prince Calls Out Grammys, Suggests Kanye, Drake, and More Artists Go Up Against Awards Show With Rival Concert
J. Prince took to Twitter to share some extensive thoughts about the Grammys' historical treatment of hip-hop following Kanye West losing his performance slot.tara mahadevan