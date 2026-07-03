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Group of people standing, each holding a smartphone, in a social gathering
Life

Massachusetts Teens Charged for Creating Racist Mock Slave Auction on Snapchat

Six students were suspended and charged after school officials became aware of the Snapchat group that included "henious" language and threats against people of color.

Alex Ocho853 days ago
Music

Fans React to Drake's Controversial 'American Slaves' Lyric on "Slime You Out"

"40 and/or Lil Yachty should have pulled him aside," wrote one fan.

Alex Ocho1034 days ago
Remains from the last known slave ship
Life

Researchers Will Study Sunken Remains From Last-Known U.S. Slave Ship

The Clotilda, which researchers have described as the most complete slave ship discovered, illegally dropped off 110 West Africans on the Alabama coast in 1860.

Brenton Blanchet1538 days ago
peter spencer screen capture
Life

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised'

The family of Jamaican expat Peter Spencer says they are not surprised after it was announced on Tuesday that their son’s shooter would not be facing charges.

James R. Sanders1582 days ago
Chatham School District Superintendent Anthony Jackson
Life

School Superintendent Apologizes After White Students Pretended to Sell Black Classmates in Mock ’Slave Auction'

A North Carolina superintendent issued an apology after parents learned that a mock “slave auction” involving children took place at a local school.

Brenton Blanchet1585 days ago
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Park Hill South High School sign
Life

Students Sue School District After Being Disciplined for 'Start Slavery Again' Petition

Four students from Park Hill South High in Missouri were either suspended or expelled after posting a Change.org petition calling for the return of slavery.

Joshua Espinoza1703 days ago
Colin Kaepernick in the NFL
Sports

Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Show 'Colin in Black and White' Compares the NFL to Slavery

In Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay's new documentary, 'Colin in Black and White,' the ex-NFL player compares being in the league to being a slave.

tara mahadevan1720 days ago
23andMe
Life

23andMe Data Sheds Light on 'Genetic Impact' of Transatlantic Slave Trade

The newly published DNA study underscores the horrors of the slave trade, which subjected generations to rape, exploitation, and deadly disease infections.

Joshua Espinoza2184 days ago
Kanye West speaks during his first campaign rally.
Life

Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman ‘Never Actually Freed The Slaves,’ But Had Them Go Work for Other White People

During his first campaign rally, Kanye West claimed that Harriet Tubman "never actually freed the slaves," among other commentary.

Gavin Evans2189 days ago
ti open letter
Music

T.I. Continues Pressing Lloyd’s of London for Reparations for Role in Atlantic Slave Trade (UPDATE)

T.I.'s open letter included four methods of reparations and he implored that Lloyd's present a comprehensive plan to start carrying out in 2020.

tara mahadevan2190 days ago
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Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Says Music Business Has 'Black Kids in Slave Contracts'

Meek founded Dream Chasers Records in 2012, and last year he announced a relaunch as a joint venture with Roc Nation.

Joe Price2361 days ago
bill cosby eddie murphy hollywood slave
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby's Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy a 'Hollywood Slave' Following 'SNL' Monologue Joke

"It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby."

Abel Shifferaw2399 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Reiterates That ‘Republican Party Freed the Slaves’ at Salt Lake City Sunday Service

The rapper also addressed the backlash he received for supporting President Donald Trump.

Joshua Espinoza2477 days ago
Classroom
Life

Elementary Teacher Placed on Leave After Allegedly Holding Mock Slave Auction

A parent claims her black child was forced to stand in the middle of a classroom while his white classmates bid on him.

Joshua Espinoza2604 days ago
Classroom
Life

Private School Commits to More Diversity Following Mock Slave Auction

The New York AG says the March incident "had a profoundly negative effect on all of the students present—especially the African American students."

Joshua Espinoza2606 days ago
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Harvard Lawsuit
Life

Harvard Sued for Allegedly Profiting From Photos of Slaves

Tamara Lanier is suing the Ivy League over photos of slaves who she says are her ancestors.

Joshua Espinoza2676 days ago
Donata Meirelles
Style

'Vogue Brazil' Style Director Resigns Over 'Slavery' Party Photos

Donata Meirelles has been accused using black people as props and romanticizing colonialism.

Joshua Espinoza2709 days ago
lebron on nba owners
Sports

LeBron James on NFL Owners: 'They Got That Slave Mentality'

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality," James said on HBO's 'The Shop.'

Abel Shifferaw2765 days ago

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