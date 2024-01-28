Britney Spears’ "Selfish” Tops Justin Timberlake’s New Song of Same Name on iTunes Chart

Although there’s no clear motive behind the effort, it’s possible that Spears’ fans might be driven by the explosive revelations she made in her memoir, The Woman in Me, released last year.

Spears shared that she became pregnant during her high-profile relationship with the NSYNC singer and opted to have an abortion when Timberlake said they were “too young” to have a child together.

The Britney Army’s campaign already has proven successful. 13 years after its release, Spears’ version of “Selfish” reached the number one spot on the U.S. iTunes chart on Friday.