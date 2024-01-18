6ix9ine Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence in Dominican Republic

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

6ix9ine, legally known as Daniel Hernandez, and girlfriend, Dominican reggaeton artist Yailin la Más Viral, born Jeorjina Guillermo Díaz, have been involved in a number of disputes that have played out in the headlines in recent months.

According to TMZ, Hernandez, 27, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Santo Domingo authorities and is being held in jail in the Dominican Republic for an alleged domestic violence incident involving Díaz, 21.

Per the outlet, the NYC-bred rapper was accused of “physical and psychological violence” against Yailin, leading local officials to haul him into Santo Domingo’s Palace of Justice.

A source tells TMZ that the case is being investigated by the Department of General Violence, which is in charge of handling domestic violence cases. He is due in court on Thursday.

Per an arrest warrant reviewed by Dominican outlet, De Último Minuto, 6ix9ine allegedly “attempted to choke [Yailin], attempted to throw her off of a second floor, spit in her face, and told her that without him, she is a nobody” during an incident in Punta Cana.

The arrest warrant was reportedly filed by Yailin’s mother, Wanda Díaz, who claims she was present during the attack.

“His security team was there and they did nothing. When the complainant complained, the suspect pushed her and told her not to get involved, threatening her that he would even take her on (referring to beatings),” says the warrant, per De Último Minuto.